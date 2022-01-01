Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Schererville

Go
Schererville restaurants
Toast

Schererville restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Item pic

HAMBURGERS

Burgerhaus

813 W Lincoln Hwy STE B, Schererville

Avg 4 (266 reviews)
Takeout
Taipei Chicken Lettuce Wrap$14.00
Five butter lettuce leaves served with an Asian slaw, sweet and spicy marinated chicken, and topped with fresh cilantro.
More about Burgerhaus
Item pic

 

Round the Clock

909 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tex Mex Chicken Wrap$11.49
Chicken breast, pepperjack cheese, jalapeno, guacamole, green pepper, tomato, onion, side of salsa and sour cream. Served with one Lunch side.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$10.99
Chicken breast, bacon and cheddar cheese. Served with one Lunch side.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.99
Fried chicken breast, buffalo sauce, cheddar cheese, ranch dressing, onion and lettuce. Served with one Lunch side.
More about Round the Clock

Browse other tasty dishes in Schererville

Cheeseburgers

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Korma

Cheese Naan

Fettuccine Alfredo

Tacos

Cheesecake

Omelettes

Map

More near Schererville to explore

Crown Point

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Munster

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Merrillville

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Chicago Heights

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

Hobart

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Dyer

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Glenwood

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1337 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (857 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (687 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (337 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (341 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston