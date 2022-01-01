Chicken wraps in Schererville
HAMBURGERS
Burgerhaus
813 W Lincoln Hwy STE B, Schererville
|Taipei Chicken Lettuce Wrap
|$14.00
Five butter lettuce leaves served with an Asian slaw, sweet and spicy marinated chicken, and topped with fresh cilantro.
Round the Clock
909 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville
|Tex Mex Chicken Wrap
|$11.49
Chicken breast, pepperjack cheese, jalapeno, guacamole, green pepper, tomato, onion, side of salsa and sour cream. Served with one Lunch side.
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
|$10.99
Chicken breast, bacon and cheddar cheese. Served with one Lunch side.
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$10.99
Fried chicken breast, buffalo sauce, cheddar cheese, ranch dressing, onion and lettuce. Served with one Lunch side.