Tacos in Schererville

Burgerhaus
813 W Lincoln Hwy STE B, Schererville
|Tex Mex Taco Salad
|$15.00
An edible jalapeño cheddar tortilla shell filled with mixed greens and topped with marinated carne asada, shredded cheddar cheese, fresh jalapeño, our Haus-made guacamole, refried black beans, pico de gallo, green onions and finished with our jalapeño sour cream.
|Galapagos Fish Tacos
|$14.00
Three corn tortillas with blackened-seasoned, grilled fish, citrus slaw, pico de gallo & a jalapeno sour cream. Substitute chicken or steak for no extra charge.
Toast & Jam Cafe
7311 MALLARD LANE, SCHERERVILLE
|Steak Tacos
|$9.99
3 Flour tortillas filled with steak, cilantro and onion.
|Breakfast Tacos
|$10.99
Three flour tortillas with scrambled eggs, chorizo, pico de gallo and queso fresco. Includes hash browns.