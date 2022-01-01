Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Schererville

Schererville restaurants
Schererville restaurants that serve tacos

HAMBURGERS

Burgerhaus

813 W Lincoln Hwy STE B, Schererville

Avg 4 (266 reviews)
Takeout
Tex Mex Taco Salad$15.00
An edible jalapeño cheddar tortilla shell filled with mixed greens and topped with marinated carne asada, shredded cheddar cheese, fresh jalapeño, our Haus-made guacamole, refried black beans, pico de gallo, green onions and finished with our jalapeño sour cream.
Galapagos Fish Tacos$14.00
Three corn tortillas with blackened-seasoned, grilled fish, citrus slaw, pico de gallo & a jalapeno sour cream. Substitute chicken or steak for no extra charge.
More about Burgerhaus
Toast & Jam Cafe

7311 MALLARD LANE, SCHERERVILLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Tacos$9.99
3 Flour tortillas filled with steak, cilantro and onion.
Breakfast Tacos$10.99
Three flour tortillas with scrambled eggs, chorizo, pico de gallo and queso fresco. Includes hash browns.
More about Toast & Jam Cafe
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

El Salto

1090 US-41, Schererville

Avg 4.8 (75 reviews)
Takeout
Tacos Michoacanos$17.00
Three tacos with grilled shrimp, chicken, and steak, topped with our own sweet and spicy (not too spicy) sauce, garnished with lettuce, tomato, shredded monterey cheese. served with rice and beans
More about El Salto

