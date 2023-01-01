Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese enchiladas in Capitol Hill

Capitol Hill restaurants
Capitol Hill restaurants that serve cheese enchiladas

Poquitos Seattle

1000 E Pike St, Seattle

Avg 4 (2466 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Enchilada Verde$18.00
Cheese enchiladas with house-made corn tortillas in a verde tomatillo-cream sauce. Topped with our house-made queso, onion, micro cilantro, and cilantro oil. Served with rice and beans. (spicy) (V)
Cheese Enchilada Roja$18.00
Cheese enchiladas with house-made corn tortillas in a guajillo chile sauce. Topped with our house-made queso, onion, micro cilantro, and cilantro oil. Served with rice and beans. (spicy) (V)
More about Poquitos Seattle
BARRIO

1420 12th Ave, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHEESE ENCHILADA$10.00
oaxaca and jack cheese, roasted pepper-onion rajas, crema, cotija, cilantro, red or green sauce
More about BARRIO

