Cheese enchiladas in Capitol Hill

Poquitos Seattle
1000 E Pike St, Seattle
|Cheese Enchilada Verde
|$18.00
Cheese enchiladas with house-made corn tortillas in a verde tomatillo-cream sauce. Topped with our house-made queso, onion, micro cilantro, and cilantro oil. Served with rice and beans. (spicy) (V)
|Cheese Enchilada Roja
|$18.00
Cheese enchiladas with house-made corn tortillas in a guajillo chile sauce. Topped with our house-made queso, onion, micro cilantro, and cilantro oil. Served with rice and beans. (spicy) (V)