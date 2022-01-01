Pad thai in Capitol Hill
Capitol Hill restaurants that serve pad thai
More about Bai Tong Thai Street Cafe
TAPAS • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Bai Tong Thai Street Cafe
1121 E. Pike St, Seattle
|Pad Thai
|$15.95
Stir-fried thin rice noodles with tamarind sauce, bean sprouts, eggs, tofu and topped with ground peanuts.
More about Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi Bar
Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi Bar
408 Broadway East, Seattle
|Pad Thai
|$14.00
Rice noodles, bean sprouts, egg, green onions, ground peanuts. Gluten Free
|(L1) Pad Thai
|$10.50
Rice noodles stir-fried with bean sprouts, egg, green onions and ground peanuts. Served with rice and salad. Gluten Free