Pad thai in Capitol Hill

Capitol Hill restaurants
Capitol Hill restaurants that serve pad thai

Pad Thai image

TAPAS • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Bai Tong Thai Street Cafe

1121 E. Pike St, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (1211 reviews)
Takeout
Pad Thai$15.95
Stir-fried thin rice noodles with tamarind sauce, bean sprouts, eggs, tofu and topped with ground peanuts.
Bai Tong Thai Street Cafe
Pad Thai image

 

Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi Bar

408 Broadway East, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pad Thai$14.00
Rice noodles, bean sprouts, egg, green onions, ground peanuts. Gluten Free
(L1) Pad Thai$10.50
Rice noodles stir-fried with bean sprouts, egg, green onions and ground peanuts. Served with rice and salad. Gluten Free
Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi Bar

