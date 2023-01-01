Green beans in Capitol Hill
Capitol Hill restaurants that serve green beans
Plenty of Clouds - CAPITOL HILL
Plenty of Clouds - CAPITOL HILL
1550 15th Ave., Seattle
|Dry Fried Green Beans
|$15.00
Ground pork, pickled chilies, Sichuan pepper, black vinegar (can be made vegan, contains trace amounts of gluten)
Monsoon Restaurant - 615 19th Ave E.
Monsoon Restaurant - 615 19th Ave E.
615 19th Ave E., Seattle
|Green Beans
|$9.00
Green beans, hon shimeji mushroom, spicy black bean sauce
|Spicy Green Beans
|$16.00
Green beans, hon shimeji mushroom, picled radish, dark soy sauce