Green beans in Capitol Hill

Capitol Hill restaurants that serve green beans

Plenty of Clouds image

 

Plenty of Clouds - CAPITOL HILL

1550 15th Ave., Seattle

Avg 4.4 (505 reviews)
Takeout
Dry Fried Green Beans$15.00
Ground pork, pickled chilies, Sichuan pepper, black vinegar (can be made vegan, contains trace amounts of gluten)
Item pic

 

Monsoon Restaurant - 615 19th Ave E.

615 19th Ave E., Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Green Beans$9.00
Green beans, hon shimeji mushroom, spicy black bean sauce
Spicy Green Beans$16.00
Green beans, hon shimeji mushroom, picled radish, dark soy sauce
Consumer pic

DUMPLINGS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Lionhead

618 broadway e, seattle

Avg 4.3 (664 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Miatake & Honey Green Beans$14.00
fried green beans, mushrooms, honey soy glaze, pickled chilis
