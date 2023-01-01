Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carrot cake in Downtown

Go
Downtown restaurants
Toast

Downtown restaurants that serve carrot cake

Item pic

 

The Metropolitan Grill

820 Second Avenue, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake$20.00
Layers of rich carrot cake and butter cream. Served with orange crème anglaise.
More about The Metropolitan Grill
The Hart and The Hunter image

 

The Hart and The Hunter

107 Pine Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carrot Griddle Cakes$15.00
More about The Hart and The Hunter

Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown

Green Beans

Tomato Soup

Lobsters

Crab Cakes

Clams

Grilled Chicken

Pork Chops

Curry

Map

More near Downtown to explore

Denny Triangle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

South Lake Union

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Industrial District

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Madison Valley

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Eastlake

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Junction

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Phinney Ridge

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Greenlake

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Chinatown International District

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (693 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (304 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (835 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (644 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (434 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston