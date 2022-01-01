Egg sandwiches in Downtown
Homegrown - Downtown Seattle
999 3rd Ave, Plaza 2, Seattle
|1/2 Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$6.45
applewood bacon, pasture-raised fried egg*, white cheddar & roasted garlic aioli (D, E, GF*)
|1/2 Avo, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$5.95
avocado, pasture-raised fried egg*, white cheddar & carrot lime habanero hot sauce (Vg, D, E, GF*)
|Avo, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$10.95
avocado, pasture-raised fried egg*, white cheddar & carrot lime habanero hot sauce (Vg, D, E, GF*)