Quesadillas in Sedona
Sedona restaurants that serve quesadillas
Tortas de Fuego - West Sedona 89A
1630 west hwy 89 A, sedona
|Tinga Quesadilla
|$14.99
|Carne Asada Quesadilla
|$16.99
|Ranchera Quesadilla
|$16.99
Tortas De Fuego
6657 state route 179 c-7, SEDONA
|Shreaded Beef Quesadilla
|$15.99
|Carne Asada Quesadilla
|$16.99
|Green Chile Quesadilla
|$15.99
ChocolaTree
1595 west state route 89a, Sedona
|Quesadilla
|$12.00
Our Housemade Dosa Wrap filled With Sharp Cheddar. Sun- Dried Tomato Sauce Side
Ingredients:
Dosa (basmati rice, red lentils, fenugreek, kefir starter)
Sun Dried Tomato Sauce (sun dried tomatoes, cumin, olive oil, salt, black pepper)
|Vegan Quesadilla
|$12.00
Our Housemade Dosa Wrap filled with Vegan Chipotle Paneer. Sun- Dried Tomato Sauce Side
Ingredients:
Dosa (basmati rice, red lentils, fenugreek, kefir starter)
Chipotle Paneer (macadamia nuts, sunflower seeds, lime juice, coconut milk, nutritional yeast, apple cider vinegar, chipotle, sea salt)
Sun Dried Tomato Sauce (sun dried tomatoes, cumin, olive oil, salt, black pepper)