Quesadillas in Sedona

Sedona restaurants
Sedona restaurants that serve quesadillas

Tortas de Fuego - West Sedona 89A image

 

Tortas de Fuego - West Sedona 89A

1630 west hwy 89 A, sedona

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tinga Quesadilla$14.99
Carne Asada Quesadilla$16.99
Ranchera Quesadilla$16.99
Tortas De Fuego image

 

Tortas De Fuego

6657 state route 179 c-7, SEDONA

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shreaded Beef Quesadilla$15.99
Carne Asada Quesadilla$16.99
Green Chile Quesadilla$15.99
ChocolaTree image

 

ChocolaTree

1595 west state route 89a, Sedona

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla$12.00
Our Housemade Dosa Wrap filled With Sharp Cheddar. Sun- Dried Tomato Sauce Side
Ingredients:
Dosa (basmati rice, red lentils, fenugreek, kefir starter)
Sun Dried Tomato Sauce (sun dried tomatoes, cumin, olive oil, salt, black pepper)
Vegan Quesadilla$12.00
Our Housemade Dosa Wrap filled with Vegan Chipotle Paneer. Sun- Dried Tomato Sauce Side
Ingredients:
Dosa (basmati rice, red lentils, fenugreek, kefir starter)
Chipotle Paneer (macadamia nuts, sunflower seeds, lime juice, coconut milk, nutritional yeast, apple cider vinegar, chipotle, sea salt)
Sun Dried Tomato Sauce (sun dried tomatoes, cumin, olive oil, salt, black pepper)
