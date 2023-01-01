Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French onion soup in Silver Spring

Silver Spring restaurants
Silver Spring restaurants that serve french onion soup

Nova Europa Restaurant image

SMOKED SALMON

Nova Europa Restaurant

1311 Lamberton drive, Silver Spring

Avg 4.6 (312 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
French Onion Soup$5.75
More about Nova Europa Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

The Daily Dish - MD - 8301 Grubb Rd.

8301 Grubb Rd., Silver Spring

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
French Onion Soup$14.00
pain de campagne, gruyere cheese
More about The Daily Dish - MD - 8301 Grubb Rd.

