Rack of lamb in Silver Spring

Silver Spring restaurants
Silver Spring restaurants that serve rack of lamb

Nova Europa Restaurant image

SMOKED SALMON

Nova Europa Restaurant

1311 Lamberton drive, Silver Spring

Avg 4.6 (312 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Rack Of Lamb$38.95
More about Nova Europa Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

The Daily Dish - MD - 8301 Grubb Rd.

8301 Grubb Rd., Silver Spring

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Rack of Lamb$40.00
sweet potato puree, broccolini, balsamic glaze
More about The Daily Dish - MD - 8301 Grubb Rd.

