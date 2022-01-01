Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Silver Spring

Go
Silver Spring restaurants
Toast

Silver Spring restaurants that serve scallops

Consumer pic

 

Kusshi Downtown Silver Spring - 8512 Fenton St

8512 Fenton St, Silver Spring

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spicy Scallop$9.50
More about Kusshi Downtown Silver Spring - 8512 Fenton St
Nova Europa Restaurant image

SMOKED SALMON

Nova Europa Restaurant

1311 Lamberton drive, Silver Spring

Avg 4.6 (312 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Scallops Nova Europa$27.95
More about Nova Europa Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Silver Spring

Cheesecake

Mac And Cheese

Tacos

Collard Greens

Sweet Potato Fries

Cheese Fries

Black Bean Burgers

Samosa

Map

More near Silver Spring to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (735 restaurants)

Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (171 restaurants)

Rockville

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

Hyattsville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

College Park

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Potomac

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Beltsville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Takoma Park

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (735 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (385 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (394 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (277 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston