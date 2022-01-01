Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Scallops in
Silver Spring
/
Silver Spring
/
Scallops
Silver Spring restaurants that serve scallops
Kusshi Downtown Silver Spring - 8512 Fenton St
8512 Fenton St, Silver Spring
No reviews yet
Spicy Scallop
$9.50
More about Kusshi Downtown Silver Spring - 8512 Fenton St
SMOKED SALMON
Nova Europa Restaurant
1311 Lamberton drive, Silver Spring
Avg 4.6
(312 reviews)
Scallops Nova Europa
$27.95
More about Nova Europa Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Silver Spring
Cheesecake
Mac And Cheese
Tacos
Collard Greens
Sweet Potato Fries
Cheese Fries
Black Bean Burgers
Samosa
More near Silver Spring to explore
Washington
Avg 4.4
(735 restaurants)
Bethesda
Avg 4.3
(171 restaurants)
Rockville
Avg 4.4
(62 restaurants)
Hyattsville
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
Avg 4
(7 restaurants)
College Park
Avg 4
(7 restaurants)
Potomac
Avg 3.9
(7 restaurants)
Beltsville
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Takoma Park
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Washington
Avg 4.4
(735 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(385 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Hagerstown
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(3 restaurants)
Gettysburg
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(111 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(53 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(83 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(394 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(277 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston