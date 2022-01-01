Taquitos in Silverdale
Silverdale restaurants that serve taquitos
Breaking Waves Brewing - Silverdale
3388 NW Byron Street #100, Silverdale
|Vegan Taquitos
|$13.50
4 crisp plant-based protein Taquitos drizzled with a house vegan Chipotle Aioli, house vegan Crème Fraiche, and garnished with roasted Jalapenos.
Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar
10315 Silverdale Way NW #J3, Silverdale
|Taquitos App
|$8.99
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hops n Drops
3171 NW Bucklin Hill RD, Silverdale
|CHICKEN TAQUITOS
|$12.25
Made from scratch with seasoned chicken, cheddar cheese, diced red onions and cilantro wrapped in a flour tortilla then topped with green onions, tomatoes and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream, housemade guacamole & salsa.