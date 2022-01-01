Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taquitos in Silverdale

Silverdale restaurants
Silverdale restaurants that serve taquitos

Breaking Waves Brewing - Silverdale image

 

Breaking Waves Brewing - Silverdale

3388 NW Byron Street #100, Silverdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegan Taquitos$13.50
4 crisp plant-based protein Taquitos drizzled with a house vegan Chipotle Aioli, house vegan Crème Fraiche, and garnished with roasted Jalapenos.
More about Breaking Waves Brewing - Silverdale
Item pic

 

Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar

10315 Silverdale Way NW #J3, Silverdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taquitos App$8.99
More about Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar
CHICKEN TAQUITOS image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

3171 NW Bucklin Hill RD, Silverdale

Avg 4.2 (863 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN TAQUITOS$12.25
Made from scratch with seasoned chicken, cheddar cheese, diced red onions and cilantro wrapped in a flour tortilla then topped with green onions, tomatoes and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream, housemade guacamole & salsa.
More about Hops n Drops

