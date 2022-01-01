Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chocolate chip cookies in
Skaneateles
/
Skaneateles
/
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Skaneateles restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
GOOD EATS & SIPS
18 W Genesee St, Skaneateles
Avg 4
(2 reviews)
Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Cookie
$2.00
Dark chocolate chips, sea salt
More about GOOD EATS & SIPS
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Skaneateles Bakery
19 Jordan St, Skaneateles
Avg 4.5
(296 reviews)
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$1.00
More about Skaneateles Bakery
Browse other tasty dishes in Skaneateles
Arugula Salad
Calamari
Pies
Green Smoothies
Cappuccino
Burritos
Caesar Salad
Hot Chocolate
More near Skaneateles to explore
Syracuse
Avg 4.4
(30 restaurants)
Ithaca
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Oswego
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Canandaigua
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Cortland
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Victor
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Fairport
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Auburn
No reviews yet
Baldwinsville
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Auburn
No reviews yet
Syracuse
Avg 4.4
(30 restaurants)
Ithaca
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Utica
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Elmira
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(329 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(327 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(330 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(55 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(147 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(98 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston