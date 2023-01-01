Chicken sandwiches in Social Circle

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hot Rod's Diner image

SOUPS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hot Rod's Diner

208 Village Circle, Social Circle

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.99
From scratch grilled chicken salad made with sliced red grapes, toasted slivered almonds & diced celery. Served on a toasted croissant.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Tender six ounce grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato and onion on a toasted sesame brioche bun.
More about Hot Rod's Diner
Mamie's Kitchen Biscuits - Social Circle image

 

Mamie's Kitchen Biscuits - Social Circle

1299 N Cherokee Rd Suite A, Social Circle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$4.19
One 4oz piece of Boneless Fried Chicken Breast on choice of white or wheat bread(toast optional).
Select sandwich to see available toppings
More about Mamie's Kitchen Biscuits - Social Circle

