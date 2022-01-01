Quesadillas in Solon

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bacon Chicken Ranch Quesadilla image

 

Burgers 2 Beer Solon

33003 Aurora Road, Solon

Takeout
Chicken Quesadilla$15.00
Stuffed with grilled chicken, shredded cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, onions, & green peppers, served with a side of sour cream & salsa. Served with natural cut fries.
Bacon Chicken Ranch Quesadilla$15.00
Stuffed with grilled chicken, chopped bacon, shredded cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, & onions, then drizzled with our own ranch dressing. Served with natural cut fries.
Cheese Quesadilla$11.00
Stuffed with Cheddar Jack cheese, tomatoes, onions, and green peppers, served with sides of sour cream and salsa. Served with natural cut fries
Item pic

 

Munch - Solon

28500 Miles Rd, Solon

TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Quesadilla$9.00
Cheesy triangles in a whole wheat tortilla, please specify salsa and/or sour cream on the side.
