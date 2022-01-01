Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek pizza in Somerset

Go
Somerset restaurants
Toast

Somerset restaurants that serve greek pizza

Jillian's - Somerset image

 

Jillian's - Somerset

1876 Wilbur Avenue, Somerset

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Greek Pizza$11.95
More about Jillian's - Somerset
Main pic

 

Gus pizza - 582 South Street

582 South Street, Somerset

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Greek Pizza$20.00
no sauce- feta cheese, tomatoe, olives, onion, pepper, mushroom
Small Greek Pizza$13.00
no sauce- feta cheese, tomatoe, olives, onion, pepper, mushroom
More about Gus pizza - 582 South Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Somerset

Pies

Cookies

Mozzarella Sticks

Caesar Salad

Fish And Chips

Chicken Tenders

Mushroom Burgers

Cake

Map

More near Somerset to explore

New Bedford

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Fall River

Avg 4 (21 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Taunton

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

East Providence

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Tiverton

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (106 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (563 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (967 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (302 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (143 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (185 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston