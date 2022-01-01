Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Greek pizza in
Somerset
/
Somerset
/
Greek Pizza
Somerset restaurants that serve greek pizza
Jillian's - Somerset
1876 Wilbur Avenue, Somerset
No reviews yet
Greek Pizza
$11.95
More about Jillian's - Somerset
Gus pizza - 582 South Street
582 South Street, Somerset
No reviews yet
Large Greek Pizza
$20.00
no sauce- feta cheese, tomatoe, olives, onion, pepper, mushroom
Small Greek Pizza
$13.00
no sauce- feta cheese, tomatoe, olives, onion, pepper, mushroom
More about Gus pizza - 582 South Street
