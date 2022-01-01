Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Somerset

Go
Somerset restaurants
Toast

Somerset restaurants that serve fish and chips

Jillian's - Somerset image

 

Jillian's - Somerset

1876 Wilbur Avenue, Somerset

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish and Chip$15.95
Scrod lightly breaded and fried until crispy served with cole slaw and tartar sauce.
More about Jillian's - Somerset
Roger's Family Restaurant image

 

Roger's Family Restaurant

1229 Wilbur Ave, Somerset

Avg 4.4 (626 reviews)
Takeout
Large DRY BATTER Fish & Chips$13.00
Fresh cod in our light dry batter, served with fries, coleslaw & tartar
Small DRY BATTER Fish & Chips$11.00
Fresh cod in our light dry batter, served with fries, coleslaw & tartar sauce
Kids Fish & Chips$11.00
More about Roger's Family Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Somerset

Chicken Parmesan

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Mac And Cheese

Coleslaw

Cobb Salad

Cake

Calamari

French Fries

Map

More near Somerset to explore

New Bedford

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Fall River

Avg 4 (19 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Taunton

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

East Providence

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Tiverton

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (78 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (279 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (161 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston