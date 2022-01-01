Fish and chips in Somerset
Somerset restaurants that serve fish and chips
More about Jillian's - Somerset
Jillian's - Somerset
1876 Wilbur Avenue, Somerset
|Fish and Chip
|$15.95
Scrod lightly breaded and fried until crispy served with cole slaw and tartar sauce.
More about Roger's Family Restaurant
Roger's Family Restaurant
1229 Wilbur Ave, Somerset
|Large DRY BATTER Fish & Chips
|$13.00
Fresh cod in our light dry batter, served with fries, coleslaw & tartar
|Small DRY BATTER Fish & Chips
|$11.00
Fresh cod in our light dry batter, served with fries, coleslaw & tartar sauce
|Kids Fish & Chips
|$11.00