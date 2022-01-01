South Burlington American restaurants you'll love
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Guild Tavern
1633 Williston Rd, South Burlington
Popular items
GRILL SALMON
$29.00
hickory-glazed asparagus, carrots, baby potatoes & cipollini onions, dill creme fraiche
CHICKEN
$26.00
spit roasted dry-rubbed Adams farm chicken, roasted baby potatoes, bacon, braised greens
GRILLED OCTOPUS
$16.00
chickpeas, roasted cipollini onions, calabrese pepper chimichurri
Skinny Pancake- Airport
1200 Airport Dr, South Burlington
Popular items
Mad Hasher
$6.95
Egg, Cabot cheddar and a hash brown on an english muffin
$ Add local Ham, Bacon or Sausage
Hash Browns
$3.00
Native potatoes, shredded, pattied and fried. Served as a pair.
Quickee
$5.95
Egg and Cabot cheddar on a house made english muffin.
$ Add local Ham, Bacon or Sausage
Bliss Bee SOUTH BURLINGTON
1185 Shelburne Road, Suite 6, South Burlington
Popular items
Hand-Cut Fries
$3.49
try as we might, to go fries do not travel long distances very well
Cowboy Chicken
$8.99
Fried chicken breast / bacon / crispy onions / ranch / lettuce
Sweet Potato Fries
$3.99
Maple Mustard