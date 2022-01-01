South Burlington American restaurants you'll love

Guild Tavern image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Guild Tavern

1633 Williston Rd, South Burlington

Avg 4.4 (2230 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
GRILL SALMON$29.00
hickory-glazed asparagus, carrots, baby potatoes & cipollini onions, dill creme fraiche
CHICKEN$26.00
spit roasted dry-rubbed Adams farm chicken, roasted baby potatoes, bacon, braised greens
GRILLED OCTOPUS$16.00
chickpeas, roasted cipollini onions, calabrese pepper chimichurri
More about Guild Tavern
Skinny Pancake- Airport image

 

Skinny Pancake- Airport

1200 Airport Dr, South Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Mad Hasher$6.95
Egg, Cabot cheddar and a hash brown on an english muffin
$ Add local Ham, Bacon or Sausage
Hash Browns$3.00
Native potatoes, shredded, pattied and fried. Served as a pair.
Quickee$5.95
Egg and Cabot cheddar on a house made english muffin.
$ Add local Ham, Bacon or Sausage
More about Skinny Pancake- Airport
Bliss Bee SOUTH BURLINGTON image

 

Bliss Bee SOUTH BURLINGTON

1185 Shelburne Road, Suite 6, South Burlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hand-Cut Fries$3.49
try as we might, to go fries do not travel long distances very well
Cowboy Chicken$8.99
Fried chicken breast / bacon / crispy onions / ranch / lettuce
Sweet Potato Fries$3.99
Maple Mustard
More about Bliss Bee SOUTH BURLINGTON
