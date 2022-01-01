Sirloin steaks in South Burlington
South Burlington restaurants that serve sirloin steaks
More about Chicken Charlies
Chicken Charlies
1160 Williston Rd, So Burlington
|Sirloin Steak Tip Sandwich (10 oz) Platter
|$19.99
Served on a Greek pita with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle.
|Teriyaki Sirloin Steak Tips (12oz)
|$22.99
Served with a garden salad and your choice of one small side
|BBQ Sirloin Steak Tips (12oz)
|$22.99
Served with a garden salad and your choice of one small side
More about Guild Tavern
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Guild Tavern
1633 Williston Rd, South Burlington
|PRIME SIRLOIN STEAK 10oz
|$42.00
whipped potatoes, asparagus, bernaise sauce (**take out steaks not available as RARE. Final steak resting temps may change as the product travels to your home.)
|PRIME SIRLOIN STEAK 6oz
|$31.00
|SMALL SALAD W/ SIRLOIN STEAK
|$21.00
Grilled sirloin steak, greens, carrots, shaved radish, pepitas, cherry tomatoes, croutons (**take out steaks not available as RARE. Final steak resting temps may change as the product travels to your home.)