Sirloin steaks in South Burlington

South Burlington restaurants
South Burlington restaurants that serve sirloin steaks

Chicken Charlies image

 

Chicken Charlies

1160 Williston Rd, So Burlington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sirloin Steak Tip Sandwich (10 oz) Platter$19.99
Served on a Greek pita with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle.
Teriyaki Sirloin Steak Tips (12oz)$22.99
Served with a garden salad and your choice of one small side
BBQ Sirloin Steak Tips (12oz)$22.99
Served with a garden salad and your choice of one small side
More about Chicken Charlies
Guild Tavern image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Guild Tavern

1633 Williston Rd, South Burlington

Avg 4.4 (2230 reviews)
Takeout
PRIME SIRLOIN STEAK 10oz$42.00
whipped potatoes, asparagus, bernaise sauce (**take out steaks not available as RARE. Final steak resting temps may change as the product travels to your home.)
PRIME SIRLOIN STEAK 6oz$31.00
SMALL SALAD W/ SIRLOIN STEAK$21.00
Grilled sirloin steak, greens, carrots, shaved radish, pepitas, cherry tomatoes, croutons (**take out steaks not available as RARE. Final steak resting temps may change as the product travels to your home.)
More about Guild Tavern

