Pies in South Dartmouth

South Dartmouth restaurants
South Dartmouth restaurants that serve pies

Fay's Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Fay's Restaurant

613 DARTMOUTH ST, South Dartmouth

Avg 4.3 (722 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Side Bread & Oil$3.00
Fay's house baked bread made fresh every day with signature dipping oil.
Fay's Linguica$11.50
Amaral's ground linguica, aged cheddar cheese, marinara sauce
Fay's Clam Chowder Cup$5.00
Our signature creamy chowder
More about Fay's Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Scuttlebutt Coffee Company

10a Bridge Street, Dartmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cold Brew$4.25
Cold brew served in our 16oz cold cup, using Tandem Coffee's Time and Temperature blend. Steeped for 18 hours over night, producing a smooth, high caffeine cold coffee.
Iced Latte$4.50
2oz of espresso over ice with whole milk (or choose a different milk in the modifiers) in our 16oz cold cup.
Crispy Potatoes$4.00
A (substantial) side portion of our customer favorite - crispy potatoes! Our version of home fries with our seasoning spices of the week, and a side of house made mayo.
More about Scuttlebutt Coffee Company

