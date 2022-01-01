Salmon in South Dartmouth
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Fay's Restaurant
613 DARTMOUTH ST, South Dartmouth
|Apple Glazed Salmon
|$28.00
Grilled Salmon topped with fresh apple slices coated in brown sugar, topped with an apple cider glaze, served over jasmine rice and asparagus
|Pistachio Pesto Salmon
|$26.00
Grilled Atlantic salmon encrusted with pistachios & panko bread crumbs over angel hair pasta tossed in a creamy sun-dried tomato pesto sauce garnished with fresh Parmesan cheese.
|Cajun Honey Butter Salmon
|$27.00
Baked salmon with cajun honey butter glaze served over jasmine rice and broccoli