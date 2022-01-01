Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in South Dartmouth

Go
South Dartmouth restaurants
Toast

South Dartmouth restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Fay's Restaurant

613 DARTMOUTH ST, South Dartmouth

Avg 4.3 (722 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Apple Glazed Salmon$28.00
Grilled Salmon topped with fresh apple slices coated in brown sugar, topped with an apple cider glaze, served over jasmine rice and asparagus
Pistachio Pesto Salmon$26.00
Grilled Atlantic salmon encrusted with pistachios & panko bread crumbs over angel hair pasta tossed in a creamy sun-dried tomato pesto sauce garnished with fresh Parmesan cheese.
Cajun Honey Butter Salmon$27.00
Baked salmon with cajun honey butter glaze served over jasmine rice and broccoli
More about Fay's Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Scuttlebutt Coffee Company

10a Bridge Street, Dartmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Salmon Toast$9.00
Our house smokers salmon on house made sourdough toast with whipped cream cheese and pickles
More about Scuttlebutt Coffee Company

Browse other tasty dishes in South Dartmouth

Cake

Cookies

Pies

Caesar Salad

Map

More near South Dartmouth to explore

New Bedford

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Fall River

Avg 4 (21 restaurants)

Woods Hole

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Fairhaven

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Tiverton

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (104 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (214 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (307 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (985 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston