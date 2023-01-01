Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chips and salsa in
South Hadley
/
South Hadley
/
Chips And Salsa
South Hadley restaurants that serve chips and salsa
Johnny's Bar & Grille
23 College St, South Hadley
No reviews yet
Side Corn Chips and Salsa
$4.00
More about Johnny's Bar & Grille
Yarde Tavern South Hadley
3 Hadley Street, South Hadley
No reviews yet
Chips & Salsa
$6.00
More about Yarde Tavern South Hadley
