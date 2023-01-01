Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Potstickers in South Hadley

South Hadley restaurants
South Hadley restaurants that serve potstickers

Johnny's Bar & Grille image

 

Johnny's Bar & Grille

23 College St, South Hadley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Potstickers$10.00
pork filling | soy dipping sauce
More about Johnny's Bar & Grille
IYA Sushi and Noodle Kitchen image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES

Iya Sushi and Noodle Kitchen

15 College St, South Hadley

Avg 4.4 (930 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Potstickers$10.00
More about Iya Sushi and Noodle Kitchen

