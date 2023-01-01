Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Potstickers in
South Hadley
/
South Hadley
/
Potstickers
South Hadley restaurants that serve potstickers
Johnny's Bar & Grille
23 College St, South Hadley
No reviews yet
Potstickers
$10.00
pork filling | soy dipping sauce
More about Johnny's Bar & Grille
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • NOODLES
Iya Sushi and Noodle Kitchen
15 College St, South Hadley
Avg 4.4
(930 reviews)
Pork Potstickers
$10.00
More about Iya Sushi and Noodle Kitchen
Amherst
