Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobster rolls in South Hadley

Go
South Hadley restaurants
Toast

South Hadley restaurants that serve lobster rolls

The Boathouse image

 

The Boathouse

1 Alvord Street, South Hadley

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Lobster Roll$27.00
Cold Lobster Roll$27.00
More about The Boathouse
Consumer pic

 

Yarde Tavern South Hadley

3 Hadley Street, South Hadley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Roll$28.00
More about Yarde Tavern South Hadley

Browse other tasty dishes in South Hadley

Lobsters

Fried Rice

Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Lava Cake

Fish And Chips

Clams

Cookies

Reuben

Map

More near South Hadley to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Northampton

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Holyoke

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Amherst

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Amherst

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Chicopee

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Hadley

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Easthampton

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (68 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1074 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (170 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (778 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1024 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (253 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston