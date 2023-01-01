Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Lobsters in
South Hadley
/
South Hadley
/
Lobsters
South Hadley restaurants that serve lobsters
Johnny's Bar & Grille
23 College St, South Hadley
No reviews yet
Cantonese Style Lobster Sauce
$27.00
More about Johnny's Bar & Grille
The Boathouse
1 Alvord Street, South Hadley
No reviews yet
Bowl Lobster Bisque
$9.00
Hot Lobster Roll
$27.00
More about The Boathouse
