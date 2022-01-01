Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
French fries in
Southbury
/
Southbury
/
French Fries
Southbury restaurants that serve french fries
Hudson Cafe & Bistro
466 Heritage Road, Southbury
No reviews yet
French Fries
$4.00
More about Hudson Cafe & Bistro
Senor Pancho's
385 Main St South, Southbury
No reviews yet
French Fries
$5.00
More about Senor Pancho's
Browse other tasty dishes in Southbury
Tacos
Clams
Calamari
Octopus
Salmon
Shrimp Tacos
Nachos
Rice Bowls
More near Southbury to explore
Brookfield
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Bethel
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Waterbury
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Monroe
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Newtown
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Watertown
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Sandy Hook
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
Oxford
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
Middlebury
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(58 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(45 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(21 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(328 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(517 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(279 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(226 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(153 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(77 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston