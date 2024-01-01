Burritos in Spartanburg

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

TACOS

Willy Taco - Hub City

930 East Main St, Spartanburg

Avg 4.5 (341 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Burrito Bowl$10.00
Brown rice, black beans, crispy corn tortilla, queso blanco, street corn, fire roasted roasted chiles, guacamole, pico, queso fresco, pickled red onions
Cali Burrito$15.00
Tacos & Bla Bla Bla Spartanburg - 1802 Drayton Road

1802 Drayton Road, Spartanburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Burrito$12.00
12' tortilla filled with your choice of meat, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and shredded cheese. Topped with queso dip and homemade burrito sauce.
