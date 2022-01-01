Salmon in Spokane
Spokane restaurants that serve salmon
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
401 E FARWELL RD, Spokane
|Blackened Salmon
|$9.00
Wild Alaskan Sockeye Salmon seared with our blackened seasoning.
|GF Light Pepper Salmon
|$21.00
wild Alaskan sockeye salmon, roasted red pepper corn relish, jasmine rice, seasonal vegetables, Creole remoulade.
|GF Pepper Salmon
|$29.00
wild Alaskan sockeye salmon, roasted red pepper corn relish, jasmine rice, seasonal vegetables, Creole remoulade.
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
808 W Main St #322, Spokane
|Blackened Salmon
|$9.00
Wild Alaskan Sockeye Salmon seared with our blackened seasoning.
|Light Pepper Salmon
|$21.00
Seared Misty Isle salmon, roasted red pepper corn relish, jasmine rice, seasonal vegetables, creole remoulade.
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
4320 S Regal, Spokane
|Blackened Salmon
|$9.00
Wild Alaskan Sockeye Salmon seared with our blackened seasoning.
|Light Pepper Salmon
|$21.00
Seared Misty Isle salmon, roasted red pepper corn relish, jasmine rice, seasonal vegetables, creole remoulade.
|Pepper Salmon
|$27.00
Seared Misty Isle salmon, roasted red pepper corn relish, jasmine rice, seasonal vegetables, creole remoulade.
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
14728 E Indiana Ave, Spokane Valley
|Light Pepper Salmon
|$21.00
Seared Misty Isle salmon, roasted red pepper corn relish, jasmine rice, seasonal vegetables, creole remoulade.
|Pepper Salmon
|$27.00
Seared Misty Isle salmon, roasted red pepper corn relish, jasmine rice, seasonal vegetables, creole remoulade.
Umi Kitchen and Sushi Bar
1309 West Summit Parkway, Spokane
|Teriyaki Salmon
|$20.00
Grilled salmon on a bed of carrots, cauliflower, broccoli, topped with teriyaki sauce and served with rice on the side.
|Salmon Skin Roll
|$10.00
Fried salmon skin, Japanese carrot, daikon sprouts, eel sauce.
|Salmon Roe (1PC)
|$5.00