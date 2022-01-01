Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Spokane

Spokane restaurants
Spokane restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar

401 E FARWELL RD, Spokane

Avg 4.6 (1060 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Blackened Salmon$9.00
Wild Alaskan Sockeye Salmon seared with our blackened seasoning.
GF Light Pepper Salmon$21.00
wild Alaskan sockeye salmon, roasted red pepper corn relish, jasmine rice, seasonal vegetables, Creole remoulade.
GF Pepper Salmon$29.00
wild Alaskan sockeye salmon, roasted red pepper corn relish, jasmine rice, seasonal vegetables, Creole remoulade.
More about Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
Item pic

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar

808 W Main St #322, Spokane

Avg 4 (500 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Blackened Salmon$9.00
Wild Alaskan Sockeye Salmon seared with our blackened seasoning.
Light Pepper Salmon$21.00
Seared Misty Isle salmon, roasted red pepper corn relish, jasmine rice, seasonal vegetables, creole remoulade.
More about Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
Item pic

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar

4320 S Regal, Spokane

Avg 4.2 (854 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Blackened Salmon$9.00
Wild Alaskan Sockeye Salmon seared with our blackened seasoning.
Light Pepper Salmon$21.00
Seared Misty Isle salmon, roasted red pepper corn relish, jasmine rice, seasonal vegetables, creole remoulade.
Pepper Salmon$27.00
Seared Misty Isle salmon, roasted red pepper corn relish, jasmine rice, seasonal vegetables, creole remoulade.
More about Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
Item pic

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar

14728 E Indiana Ave, Spokane Valley

Avg 4.2 (1536 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Light Pepper Salmon$21.00
Seared Misty Isle salmon, roasted red pepper corn relish, jasmine rice, seasonal vegetables, creole remoulade.
Pepper Salmon$27.00
Seared Misty Isle salmon, roasted red pepper corn relish, jasmine rice, seasonal vegetables, creole remoulade.
More about Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
Umi Kitchen and Sushi Bar image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Umi Kitchen and Sushi Bar

1309 West Summit Parkway, Spokane

Avg 4.6 (829 reviews)
Takeout
Teriyaki Salmon$20.00
Grilled salmon on a bed of carrots, cauliflower, broccoli, topped with teriyaki sauce and served with rice on the side.
Salmon Skin Roll$10.00
Fried salmon skin, Japanese carrot, daikon sprouts, eel sauce.
Salmon Roe (1PC)$5.00
More about Umi Kitchen and Sushi Bar

