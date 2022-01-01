Taco salad in Spokane
Spokane restaurants that serve taco salad
Vaqueros Spokane Valley
16208 E. Indiana Ave., Spokane Valley
|Taco Salad(L)
|$11.59
Traditional taco salad served in a crispy flour shell with your choice of meat and topped with lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream and guacamole.
|Fiesta Taco Salad(L)
|$15.95
Grilled Carne Asada steak served on a bed of romaine lettuce and topped with tomatoes, sour cream and slice avocado. Served in a crispy flour shell.
|Taco Salad Mazatlan(L)
|$13.95
Prawns sauteed with onions, bell peppers and mushrooms. Served on fresh romaine lettuce with tomatoes, sliced avocado, and queso fresco. Served in a crispy flour shell.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Selkirk Pizza & Tap House
12424 N Division St, Spokane
|Taco Salad
|$14.00
Choice of seasoned chicken or beef with cheddar cheese, black olives, green onions, tomatoes, and tortilla chips over romaine lettuce. Served with a side of chipotle ranch.