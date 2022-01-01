Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Spokane

Spokane restaurants
Spokane restaurants that serve taco salad

Vaqueros Spokane Valley

16208 E. Indiana Ave., Spokane Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Taco Salad(L)$11.59
Traditional taco salad served in a crispy flour shell with your choice of meat and topped with lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream and guacamole.
Fiesta Taco Salad(L)$15.95
Grilled Carne Asada steak served on a bed of romaine lettuce and topped with tomatoes, sour cream and slice avocado. Served in a crispy flour shell.
Taco Salad Mazatlan(L)$13.95
Prawns sauteed with onions, bell peppers and mushrooms. Served on fresh romaine lettuce with tomatoes, sliced avocado, and queso fresco. Served in a crispy flour shell.
More about Vaqueros Spokane Valley
Selkirk Pizza & Tap House image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Selkirk Pizza & Tap House

12424 N Division St, Spokane

Avg 3.7 (72 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taco Salad$14.00
Choice of seasoned chicken or beef with cheddar cheese, black olives, green onions, tomatoes, and tortilla chips over romaine lettuce. Served with a side of chipotle ranch.
More about Selkirk Pizza & Tap House
Manito Tap House image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Manito Tap House

3011 S Grand Blvd, Spokane

Avg 4.4 (1801 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taco Salad Wedge$17.00
Baby lettuce wedge topped with chicken, corn salsa, cheddar cheese and tortilla strips. Served with chipotle ranch dressing.
More about Manito Tap House

