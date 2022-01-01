Curry in Spring

Spring restaurants that serve curry

Charm Thai image

 

Charm Thai

2203 Spring Stuebner Rd #100, spring

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
C3 Yellow Curry$13.95
Yellow curry paste with potato, carrot, onion in coconut milk
More about Charm Thai
Mozambik image

 

Mozambik

1201 Lake Woodlands Dr Suite 304, The Woodlands

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cape Malay Samoosas - Lamb$15.00
Flaky pastry filled with seasoned meat and cut into spears. Served with zesty green mamba sauce and mango chutney.
Sticky Toffee Pudding$10.00
Warm spiced date cake drizzled with sticky toffee sauce served with vanilla bean ice cream.
Bunny Chow - Brisket$16.00
Though the name implies otherwise, there are no bunnies in bunny chow. It is, rather, a delectable, slow braised curry served in a warm, crusty bread bowl.
More about Mozambik

