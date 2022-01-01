Wonton soup in Spring
Spring restaurants that serve wonton soup
More about Vina Deli
Vina Deli
7306 Louetta Drive, Spring
|Wonton Soup (12 wontons)
|$13.00
|Wonton Soup Cup
|$6.00
Crisp shrimp and pork wontons served in chicken broth soup with fresh scallions and cilantro
More about Charm Thai
Charm Thai
2203 Spring Stuebner Rd #100, spring
|Wonton soup
|$6.00
|Wonton Noodle soup
|$12.59
Scratch-made chicken broth, hand made chicken & shrimp, egg noodle, Chinese broccoli, topped with green onions and fried garlic