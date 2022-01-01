Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Spring

Spring restaurants
Spring restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Baja Cantina & Fiesta

24 WATERWAY AVE STE 160, THE WOODLANDS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rosarito Shrimp Taco$6.99
Your choice of grilled or fried jumbo shrimp topped with elote corn salsa, smoked aioli, pico de gallo and mexican cheese.
More about Baja Cantina & Fiesta
Item pic

 

Farley's Fit Kitchen

25442 Aldine Rd, Spring

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baja Shrimp Tacos$11.00
(GF)(DF) Lightly grilled corn tortillas filled with shrimp and topped with shredded cabbage, carrots & micro cilantro with a side of chili roasted sweet potatoes, mango pico, & chipotle aioli P20, F12, C51
More about Farley's Fit Kitchen
Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - The Woodlands image

 

Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - The Woodlands

8865 Six Pines Drive, Shenandoah

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos Mariscos$21.00
Mesquite-grilled shrimp, spicy cabbage slaw, avocado, radish
More about Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - The Woodlands

