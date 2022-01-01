Shrimp tacos in Spring
Spring restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
Baja Cantina & Fiesta
24 WATERWAY AVE STE 160, THE WOODLANDS
|Rosarito Shrimp Taco
|$6.99
Your choice of grilled or fried jumbo shrimp topped with elote corn salsa, smoked aioli, pico de gallo and mexican cheese.
Farley's Fit Kitchen
25442 Aldine Rd, Spring
|Baja Shrimp Tacos
|$11.00
(GF)(DF) Lightly grilled corn tortillas filled with shrimp and topped with shredded cabbage, carrots & micro cilantro with a side of chili roasted sweet potatoes, mango pico, & chipotle aioli P20, F12, C51