Chicken salad in Spring

Go
Spring restaurants
Toast

Spring restaurants that serve chicken salad

Chicken Salad Club image

 

High Tower Cafe #15 Hughes 1800

1800 Hughes Landing Blvd. #101, Woodland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Club$8.49
All White Chicken, Bacon, Muenster, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Garlic Aioli
More about High Tower Cafe #15 Hughes 1800
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

The Goose's Acre

21 Waterway Ave #140, The Woodlands

Avg 4.1 (303 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Large Chicken Caesar Salad$11.00
Chopped romaine hearts with Caesar dressing, garlic croutons and fresh parmesan topped with grilled chicken.
Country Chicken Salad$16.00
Chopped romaine, cherry tomatoes, pepper bacon, Irish cheddar, carrots, pickled red onion, roasted corn, scallions, candied walnuts and fried chicken tenders, served with peppercorn ranch dressing on the side.
More about The Goose's Acre
Item pic

 

Pizza Artista - The Woodlands

2501 Research Forest Drive, Ste B, The Woodlands

No reviews yet
Takeout
BBQ Chicken Salad$9.99
BBQ Chicken Salad$9.99
Romaine, Chicken, Red Onions, Cheddar Cheese, Cilantro, BBQ Sauce, Ranch
More about Pizza Artista - The Woodlands
Item pic

 

Hearsay on the Waterway

20 Waterway Avenue, Woodlands

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chopped Chicken Salad$16.00
Grilled Chicken, cucumber, tomato, boiled egg, cabbage, romaine, blue cheese, bacon, onion, herb vinaigrette
More about Hearsay on the Waterway
Item pic

 

Farley's Fit Kitchen

25442 Aldine Rd, Spring

No reviews yet
Takeout
Farley's Chicken Salad$7.00
(GF)(DF) Papa Farley’s famous chicken salad made with organic chicken, sliced grapes, toasted pecans, celery, a touch of relish and mayo served either on a bed of spring mix or in a double protein tub P22, F28, C7
+$2 double protein tub P44, F55, C14
Buffalo Chicken Salad$10.00
(GF)(K) grilled chicken breast tossed in Frank’s Red hot buffalo sauce over a red of spring mix with shredded carrots, celery, blue cheese crumbles, cucumber, tomatoes and a side of our house made blue cheese dressing P30, F21, C13
Farley's Chicken Salad$7.00
(GF)(DF) papa Farley’s famous chicken salad made with organic chicken, sliced grapes, toasted pecans, celery, a touch of relish and mayo served either on a bed of spring mix or in a double protein tub P22, F28, C7
+$2 double protein tub
More about Farley's Fit Kitchen
Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - The Woodlands image

 

Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - The Woodlands

8865 Six Pines Drive, Shenandoah

No reviews yet
Takeout
1836 Mesquite Chicken Salad$18.00
Mesquite grilled chicken breast, mixed field lettuce, crispy bacon, Mexican white cheese, candied pecans, avocado, 1836 dressing
More about Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - The Woodlands
Rao's Bakery - Cypress image

 

Rao's Bakery - Cypress

6915 Cypresswood Suite F, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$7.75
Chicken breast, hard boiled eggs, onions, fresh parsley, relish, celery, green onions, mayo, black pepper, kosher
salt.
More about Rao's Bakery - Cypress

