Chicken salad in Spring
Spring restaurants that serve chicken salad
High Tower Cafe #15 Hughes 1800
1800 Hughes Landing Blvd. #101, Woodland
|Chicken Salad Club
|$8.49
All White Chicken, Bacon, Muenster, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Garlic Aioli
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
The Goose's Acre
21 Waterway Ave #140, The Woodlands
|Large Chicken Caesar Salad
|$11.00
Chopped romaine hearts with Caesar dressing, garlic croutons and fresh parmesan topped with grilled chicken.
|Country Chicken Salad
|$16.00
Chopped romaine, cherry tomatoes, pepper bacon, Irish cheddar, carrots, pickled red onion, roasted corn, scallions, candied walnuts and fried chicken tenders, served with peppercorn ranch dressing on the side.
Pizza Artista - The Woodlands
2501 Research Forest Drive, Ste B, The Woodlands
|BBQ Chicken Salad
|$9.99
Romaine, Chicken, Red Onions, Cheddar Cheese, Cilantro, BBQ Sauce, Ranch
Hearsay on the Waterway
20 Waterway Avenue, Woodlands
|Chopped Chicken Salad
|$16.00
Grilled Chicken, cucumber, tomato, boiled egg, cabbage, romaine, blue cheese, bacon, onion, herb vinaigrette
Farley's Fit Kitchen
25442 Aldine Rd, Spring
|Farley's Chicken Salad
|$7.00
(GF)(DF) Papa Farley’s famous chicken salad made with organic chicken, sliced grapes, toasted pecans, celery, a touch of relish and mayo served either on a bed of spring mix or in a double protein tub P22, F28, C7
+$2 double protein tub P44, F55, C14
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$10.00
(GF)(K) grilled chicken breast tossed in Frank’s Red hot buffalo sauce over a red of spring mix with shredded carrots, celery, blue cheese crumbles, cucumber, tomatoes and a side of our house made blue cheese dressing P30, F21, C13
Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - The Woodlands
8865 Six Pines Drive, Shenandoah
|1836 Mesquite Chicken Salad
|$18.00
Mesquite grilled chicken breast, mixed field lettuce, crispy bacon, Mexican white cheese, candied pecans, avocado, 1836 dressing