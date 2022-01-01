Fajitas in Spring
Spring restaurants that serve fajitas
More about Grab N Go Tacos
SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS
Grab N Go Tacos
7826 Louetta Rd, Spring
|Deluxe Taco Platter (6)
|$11.99
Traditional street tacos served with your choice of meat and topped with fresh avocados, queso fresco, sour cream, onions, & cilantro on mini corn tortillas.
Meat choice can be selected for every 3 tacos in your platter
|California Burrito
|$7.99
Your choice of meat, shredded cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, lettuce, rice, refried beans wrapped in a flour tortilla.
|Pepe's Fajita Taco
|$3.25
Your choice of meat, grilled onions, grilled bell peppers, & shredded cheese on a soft flour tortilla.
More about Farley's Fit Kitchen
Farley's Fit Kitchen
25442 Aldine Rd, Spring
|Fajita Plate
|$10.00
(GF)(DF) your choice of grilled chicken or steak fajitas, over sauteed peppers/onions with a side of steamed brown rice, black charro beans and a side of salsa P31, F20, C29
+$2 Filet Mignon Fajitas
More about Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - The Woodlands
Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - The Woodlands
8865 Six Pines Drive, Shenandoah
|Pork and Green Chile Empanadas
|$6.00
Handmade pies stuffed with our pork green chile guisada, served with avocado crema
|Quesadillas (8 pcs.)
Handmade flour tortillas with blended cheeses, toasted a la plancha, served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, jalapeños
|Tacos al Carbon
Beef/Chicken fajita or carnitas tacos on handmade tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese, guacamole