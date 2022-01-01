Fajitas in Spring

Grab N Go Tacos image

SOUPS • TACOS • SALADS

Grab N Go Tacos

7826 Louetta Rd, Spring

Avg 4.5 (2285 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Deluxe Taco Platter (6)$11.99
Traditional street tacos served with your choice of meat and topped with fresh avocados, queso fresco, sour cream, onions, & cilantro on mini corn tortillas.
Meat choice can be selected for every 3 tacos in your platter
California Burrito$7.99
Your choice of meat, shredded cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, lettuce, rice, refried beans wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Pepe's Fajita Taco$3.25
Your choice of meat, grilled onions, grilled bell peppers, & shredded cheese on a soft flour tortilla.
Fajita Plate image

 

Farley's Fit Kitchen

25442 Aldine Rd, Spring

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajita Plate$10.00
(GF)(DF) your choice of grilled chicken or steak fajitas, over sauteed peppers/onions with a side of steamed brown rice, black charro beans and a side of salsa P31, F20, C29
+$2 Filet Mignon Fajitas
Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - The Woodlands image

 

Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - The Woodlands

8865 Six Pines Drive, Shenandoah

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork and Green Chile Empanadas$6.00
Handmade pies stuffed with our pork green chile guisada, served with avocado crema
Quesadillas (8 pcs.)
Handmade flour tortillas with blended cheeses, toasted a la plancha, served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, jalapeños
Tacos al Carbon
Beef/Chicken fajita or carnitas tacos on handmade tortillas, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese, guacamole
