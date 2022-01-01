Bread pudding in Spring
The Goose's Acre
21 Waterway Ave #140, The Woodlands
|Original Burger
|$16.00
Half-pound Angus beef patty topped with Irish cheddar, pepper bacon, BBQ sauce on the side and your choice of bun.
|Fried Pickles & Jalapenos
|$8.00
Sliced dill pickles & jalapenos tossed in our Shiner Bock beer batter and fried golden brown, served with chipotle ranch.
|Buffalo Style Chicken Wings
|$17.00
10 meaty wings served with celery, carrots & your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
BB's Tex-Orleans
25635 US 59, Kingwood
|Half Pan Bread Pudding
|$50.00
Made with New Orleans Famous Leidenheimer bread with a homemade meringue.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD ON THANKSGIVING DAY