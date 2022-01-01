Mac and cheese in Spring
Spring restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Chicking Out
23227 Gosling Rd, Spring
|8 Pc Family Pack
|$22.99
8 Piece of Grilled Chicken. Choose one of our delicious, signature marinades.
Two of your favorite sides, two biscuits and salsa included. Serves 3-4 people.
|Chicken Burrito
|$6.99
A large flour tortilla filled with chicken, rice, refried beans and mozzarella cheese.
|Chicken Nachos
|$8.49
Try our delicious Chicken Nachos, with queso dip, refried beans and our traditional marinated chicken.
SEAFOOD
Off The Hook Seafood
2222 Rayford Rd Suite 105, Spring
|Crab Mac 'n' Cheese
|$9.95
SOUPS • SALADS • BBQ • GRILL
Herb & Beet
448 Sawdust Road, Spring
|Mac N' Cheese Egg Rolls
|$5.00
House-made mac n' cheese, wrapped in crispy wonton sheets and served with our zesty Texas Sauce. Vegetarian.
BB's Tex-Orleans
25635 US 59, Kingwood
|Chalmette Mac & Cheese - Quart
|$21.99
Pasta shell, creamy American cheese sauce, with roast beef debris and homemade dark gravy.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD IN QUARTS ON THANKSGIVING DAY
|Mac & Cheese - Quart
|$13.99
Pasta shell and creamy American cheese sauce.
Note: Orders Must be placed 24 hours in advance.
All Sides will be served cold unless requested hot.
SORRY, ALL SIDES MUST BE SERVED COLD IN QUARTS ON THANKSGIVING DAY