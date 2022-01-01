Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Springfield

Go
Springfield restaurants
Toast

Springfield restaurants that serve brisket

Beef Brisket Sandwich image

 

Li'l Willy's Smokehouse

916 South Grand Ave West, Springfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Brisket Sandwich$11.50
A perfect mix of brisket meat and delicious fat, our Brisket Sandwich comes either sliced or chopped (we recommend sliced!) on a Kaiser bun and is served with a couple slices of our bread and butter pickles on the side and your choice of BBQ Sauce on the side.
Brisket Burnt Ends$16.95
Beef Brisket (Plate)$17.50
A perfect mix of brisket meat and delicious fat, our Brisket Plate comes either sliced or chopped (we recommend sliced!) and is served with your choice of side and a piece of our homemade cornbread. Your choice of BBQ sauce is on the side.
More about Li'l Willy's Smokehouse
Finley's Tap House image

 

Finley's Tap House

3236 Ginger Creek Dr., Springfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Horse Supreme Brisket$16.99
Brisket Dip Handheld$15.99
Horseshoe Brisket$14.99
More about Finley's Tap House
Tacology 101 image

 

Tacology 101

219 s 5th, Springfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Braised Brisket$11.00
More about Tacology 101

Browse other tasty dishes in Springfield

Corn Dogs

Noodle Soup

Rice Soup

Quesadillas

Pretzels

French Toast

Reuben

Waffles

Map

More near Springfield to explore

Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Normal

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

East Peoria

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Alton

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Bunker Hill

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Morton

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.2 (30 restaurants)

Champaign

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (477 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (217 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston