Brisket in Springfield
Springfield restaurants that serve brisket
Li'l Willy's Smokehouse
916 South Grand Ave West, Springfield
|Beef Brisket Sandwich
|$11.50
A perfect mix of brisket meat and delicious fat, our Brisket Sandwich comes either sliced or chopped (we recommend sliced!) on a Kaiser bun and is served with a couple slices of our bread and butter pickles on the side and your choice of BBQ Sauce on the side.
|Brisket Burnt Ends
|$16.95
|Beef Brisket (Plate)
|$17.50
A perfect mix of brisket meat and delicious fat, our Brisket Plate comes either sliced or chopped (we recommend sliced!) and is served with your choice of side and a piece of our homemade cornbread. Your choice of BBQ sauce is on the side.
Finley's Tap House
3236 Ginger Creek Dr., Springfield
|Horse Supreme Brisket
|$16.99
|Brisket Dip Handheld
|$15.99
|Horseshoe Brisket
|$14.99