Chips and salsa in Springfield

Go
Springfield restaurants
Toast

Springfield restaurants that serve chips and salsa

White Lion Brewing Company image

 

White Lion Brewing Company

1500 Main Street, Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chips & Salsa$5.00
More about White Lion Brewing Company
Mexirico image

TACOS

Mexirico

64 Hancock st, Springfield

Avg 4.5 (1125 reviews)
Takeout
Chips & Salsa$4.99
More about Mexirico

