Spinach salad in Springfield

Springfield restaurants
Toast

Springfield restaurants that serve spinach salad

Nonna's Italian Cafe image

 

Nonna's Italian Cafe

306 South Ave, Springfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
full Spinach salad$9.99
Fresh spinach, sliced mushrooms, tomato, sweet red onion, and feta cheese with our house made extra virgin olive oil vinaigrette dressing.
1/2 spinach salad$5.99
Fresh spinach, sliced mushrooms, tomato, sweet red onion, and feta cheese with our house made extra virgin olive oil vinaigrette dressing.
More about Nonna's Italian Cafe
Pappo's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Pappo's Pizzeria

221 E Walnut, Springfield

Avg 4.4 (2198 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
FRESH SPINACH SALAD
Fresh Spinach, candied walnuts, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, balsamic vinaigrette dressing
More about Pappo's Pizzeria
Pitch Pizza & Pub image

 

Pitch Pizza & Pub

2924 E Sunshine Street, Springfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spinach Salad$10.00
More about Pitch Pizza & Pub
Pappos Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Pappos Pizzeria

900 E Battlefield, Springfield

Avg 4.3 (1119 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
FRESH SPINACH SALAD
Fresh Spinach, candied walnuts, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, balsamic vinaigrette dressing
More about Pappos Pizzeria

