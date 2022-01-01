Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chimichangas in
Springfield
/
Springfield
/
Chimichangas
Springfield restaurants that serve chimichangas
Los Mariachis
1815 E MAIN ST, Springfield
Avg 4.6
(2271 reviews)
Chimichangas
$11.49
More about Los Mariachis
Casa Del Sabor
1200 Vester Ave, Springfield
Avg 4.6
(4046 reviews)
Seafood Chimichangas
$11.99
Seafood Chimichanga
$11.49
Chimichangas
$8.99
More about Casa Del Sabor
