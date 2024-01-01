Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Statesboro

Go
Statesboro restaurants
Toast

Statesboro restaurants that serve cake

Consumer pic

 

Ocean Galley Seafood

15 Coach Lee Hill Blvd., Statesboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cakes Dinner$18.99
Delicious lump crab meat
More about Ocean Galley Seafood
Bites In The Boro image

 

Bites In The Boro

1302 Statesboro Place Circle, Statesboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Choco Chip & Milk Cake$4.99
Layered Chocolate Cake$5.49
More about Bites In The Boro

Browse other tasty dishes in Statesboro

Mozzarella Sticks

Garlic Bread

Cheesecake

Turkey Burgers

Tacos

Caesar Salad

Chips And Salsa

Chicken Caesar Salad

Map

More near Statesboro to explore

Savannah

Avg 4.6 (197 restaurants)

Hilton Head Island

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Bluffton

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Pooler

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Richmond Hill

Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)

Beaufort

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Tybee Island

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Ridgeland

No reviews yet

Jesup

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Savannah

Avg 4.6 (197 restaurants)

Jesup

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Augusta

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Orangeburg

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (181 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (549 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (716 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (306 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (400 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (518 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston