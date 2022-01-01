Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Steamboat Springs

Steamboat Springs restaurants
Steamboat Springs restaurants that serve curry

Winona's Restaurant and Bakery image

 

Winona's Restaurant and Bakery

617 Lincoln Ave, Steamboat Springs

Avg 4.5 (1950 reviews)
Takeout
Tofu Curry Scramble$12.00
Sauteed veggies, tofu, curry, turmeric, salt, pepper & garlic. (No eggs)
Served with choice of side and toast. Vegan if modified.
More about Winona's Restaurant and Bakery
Yampa Sandwich Co. image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Yampa Sandwich Co.

635 Lincoln Ave, Steamboat Spring

Avg 4.4 (216 reviews)
Takeout
BYO Curry Chicken Salad
Build your own curry chicken salad sandwich masterpiece! Your choice of bread, 1 cheese, 2 spreads and 3 veggies - extra charges may apply for additional and premium ingredients.
More about Yampa Sandwich Co.
Restaurant banner

TAPAS

Besame - Steamboat Springs

818 Lincoln Ave, Steamboat Springs

Avg 4.7 (695 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Red Curry with Shrimp$28.00
Shrimp, curry, jasmine rice, peas, chilis, coconut cream, Thai basil
*Cannot be Modified
More about Besame - Steamboat Springs

