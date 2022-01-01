Curry in Steamboat Springs
Steamboat Springs restaurants that serve curry
Winona's Restaurant and Bakery
617 Lincoln Ave, Steamboat Springs
|Tofu Curry Scramble
|$12.00
Sauteed veggies, tofu, curry, turmeric, salt, pepper & garlic. (No eggs)
Served with choice of side and toast. Vegan if modified.
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Yampa Sandwich Co.
635 Lincoln Ave, Steamboat Spring
|BYO Curry Chicken Salad
Build your own curry chicken salad sandwich masterpiece! Your choice of bread, 1 cheese, 2 spreads and 3 veggies - extra charges may apply for additional and premium ingredients.