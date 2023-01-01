Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Steamboat Springs

Winona's Restaurant and Bakery image

 

Winona's Restaurant and Bakery

617 Lincoln Ave, Steamboat Springs

Avg 4.5 (1950 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Chicken Wrap$16.80
Grilled chicken, garlic mayo, swiss, fried battered onions, roasted red peppers and balsamic dressing for dipping.
Cowboy Chicken Wrap$16.80
Lettuce, red onion, white cheddar, black beans, corn, roasted red peppers, barbeque chicken, chipotle ranch.
Chicken Goat Cheese Wrap$16.80
Grilled chicken, goat cheese, fried battered onions, spinach and maple balsamic for dipping.
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Yampa Sandwich Co. - Steamboat

635 Lincoln Ave, Steamboat Spring

Avg 4.4 (216 reviews)
Takeout
Yampa Chicken Salad Wrap$0.00
Seasoned chicken salad, almonds, dried cranberries, celery, carrot & onion served in a flour tortilla with romaine lettuce & gouda cheese.
