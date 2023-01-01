Chicken wraps in Steamboat Springs
Steamboat Springs restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Winona's Restaurant and Bakery
Winona's Restaurant and Bakery
617 Lincoln Ave, Steamboat Springs
|Garlic Chicken Wrap
|$16.80
Grilled chicken, garlic mayo, swiss, fried battered onions, roasted red peppers and balsamic dressing for dipping.
|Cowboy Chicken Wrap
|$16.80
Lettuce, red onion, white cheddar, black beans, corn, roasted red peppers, barbeque chicken, chipotle ranch.
|Chicken Goat Cheese Wrap
|$16.80
Grilled chicken, goat cheese, fried battered onions, spinach and maple balsamic for dipping.