Grilled chicken in Steamboat Springs
Steamboat Springs restaurants that serve grilled chicken
SALADS • GYROS
Skull Creek Greek
635 Lincoln Ave Unit H, Steamboat Springs
|Grilled Chicken
|$8.95
Grilled chicken wrapped in a grilled pita with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and choice of tzatziki.
|Grilled Chicken Plate
|$12.95
Grilled chicken served on a plate with brown rice, salad mix, grilled pita, two sides and choice of tzatziki.
Mambo - Steamboat Springs
521 Lincoln Ave, Steamboat Springs
|Side Grilled Chicken
|$8.00
Winona's Restaurant and Bakery
617 Lincoln Ave, Steamboat Springs
|Golden Beet & Grilled Chicken Salad
|$15.95
Spring mix, romaine, caramelized yellow onions, goat cheese, grilled chicken, golden beets, toasted almonds and dijon vinaigrette.
Gluten free if not muffin.
|Kids Grilled Chicken & Cheddar Quesadilla
|$6.95