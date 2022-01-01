Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Stevensville

Go
Stevensville restaurants
Toast

Stevensville restaurants that serve fish and chips

Big Bats Cafe image

 

Big Bats Cafe

216 Saint Claire Pl, Stevensville

Avg 4.6 (409 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
FISH - N - CHIPS$14.00
freshly battered white fish with fries, house made coleslaw and tartar sauce
More about Big Bats Cafe
RAMS HEAD SHORE HOUSE image

FRENCH FRIES

RAMS HEAD SHORE HOUSE

800 Main St, Stevensville

Avg 4.3 (1580 reviews)
Takeout
Fish & Chips$16.00
More about RAMS HEAD SHORE HOUSE

Browse other tasty dishes in Stevensville

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Sweet Potato Fries

Nachos

Sliders

Chicken Tenders

Chili

Map

More near Stevensville to explore

Annapolis

Avg 4.3 (70 restaurants)

Severna Park

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Edgewater

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Arnold

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Sparrows Point

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Grasonville

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Saint Michaels

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Millersville

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (619 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (508 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (534 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (214 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (150 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston