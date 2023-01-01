Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried pickles in Stonington

Stonington restaurants
Stonington restaurants that serve fried pickles

Item pic

 

Dog Watch Mystic

20 Old Stonington Road, Stonington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pickle Fries$12.00
Horseradish Cream Dipping Sauce
More about Dog Watch Mystic
Woodfellas Pizza image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Woodfellas Pizza & Wings

22 Bayview Ave, Stonington

Avg 4 (81 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Pickle Spears$9.99
Fried Pickle Spears with Sriracha Mayo
More about Woodfellas Pizza & Wings

