Fried pickles in
Stonington
/
Stonington
/
Fried Pickles
Stonington restaurants that serve fried pickles
Dog Watch Mystic
20 Old Stonington Road, Stonington
No reviews yet
Pickle Fries
$12.00
Horseradish Cream Dipping Sauce
More about Dog Watch Mystic
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Woodfellas Pizza & Wings
22 Bayview Ave, Stonington
Avg 4
(81 reviews)
Fried Pickle Spears
$9.99
Fried Pickle Spears with Sriracha Mayo
More about Woodfellas Pizza & Wings
