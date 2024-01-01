Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab cakes in Stuart

Go
Stuart restaurants
Toast

Stuart restaurants that serve crab cakes

Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PANCAKES

Berry Fresh Cafe - Stuart

1429 SE Federal Hwy, Stuart

Avg 4.7 (964 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cake & Fried Green Tomato Benedict (What's Fresh)$14.99
Two poached eggs, served on top of lump crab cakes and golden deep fried green tomatoes, topped with our homemade Hollandaise sauce. Your choice of a side.
Crab Cake Eggs Benedict$14.99
Perfectly poached eggs on top of a homemade crab cake made from lump crab meat topped with Hollandaise sauce. Your choice of a side.
More about Berry Fresh Cafe - Stuart
Consumer pic

 

Boil Daddy - Stuart, FL - 6196 Southeast Federal Highway

6196 Southeast Federal Highway, Stuart

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crab Cake Appetizer$9.00
2 pieces of crab cake served with french fries.
More about Boil Daddy - Stuart, FL - 6196 Southeast Federal Highway

Browse other tasty dishes in Stuart

Cheese Pizza

Curry

Cake

Tacos

Chicken Parmesan

Burritos

Map

More near Stuart to explore

West Palm Beach

Avg 4.3 (153 restaurants)

Jupiter

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Palm Beach Gardens

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Port Saint Lucie

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Fort Pierce

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Wellington

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

North Palm Beach

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Jensen Beach

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Palm City

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clewiston

No reviews yet

Sebring

No reviews yet

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1334 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (429 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 3.9 (43 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (297 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (413 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (760 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1171 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston