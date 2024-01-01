Crab cakes in Stuart
Stuart restaurants that serve crab cakes
More about Berry Fresh Cafe - Stuart
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PANCAKES
Berry Fresh Cafe - Stuart
1429 SE Federal Hwy, Stuart
|Crab Cake & Fried Green Tomato Benedict (What's Fresh)
|$14.99
Two poached eggs, served on top of lump crab cakes and golden deep fried green tomatoes, topped with our homemade Hollandaise sauce. Your choice of a side.
|Crab Cake Eggs Benedict
|$14.99
Perfectly poached eggs on top of a homemade crab cake made from lump crab meat topped with Hollandaise sauce. Your choice of a side.