Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Italian sandwiches in Sugar Land

Go
Sugar Land restaurants
Toast

Sugar Land restaurants that serve italian sandwiches

Item pic

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Pizza 101 - Sugar Land

15215 SW Freeway, Sugar Land

Avg 4.2 (870 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Italian Sandwich$8.00
More about Pizza 101 - Sugar Land
Item pic

 

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Greatwood

6560 Greatwood Parkway, Sugar Land

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Deli Sandwich$12.00
Prosciutto, Soppressata di salami, mortadella ham, provolone cheese, Romaine lettuce, red onions, and Roma tomatoes with olive dressing.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Greatwood

Browse other tasty dishes in Sugar Land

Enchiladas

Chicken Parmesan Sandwiches

Cookies

Cheesecake

Edamame

Chicken Tenders

Prosciutto

Papaya Salad

Map

More near Sugar Land to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (967 restaurants)

Katy

Avg 4.3 (90 restaurants)

Cypress

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Pearland

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Fulshear

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (967 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (212 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (560 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (265 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1817 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston