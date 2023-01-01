Square pizza in Sugar Land
Sugar Land restaurants that serve square pizza
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Sugar Land
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Sugar Land
403 Texas Highway 6, Sugar Land
|16x16" Square Ny Grandma's Pizza (Nonna's)
|$18.00
Fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil garlic sauce, and fresh marinara sauce on a large 16x16" Brooklyn square crust.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Greatwood
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Greatwood
6560 Greatwood Parkway, Sugar Land
|16x16" Square Ny Grandma's Pizza (Nonna's)
|$18.00
Fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil garlic sauce, and fresh marinara sauce on a large 16x16" Brooklyn square crust.