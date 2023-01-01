Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Square pizza in Sugar Land

Sugar Land restaurants
Sugar Land restaurants that serve square pizza

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Sugar Land

403 Texas Highway 6, Sugar Land

Takeout
16x16" Square Ny Grandma's Pizza (Nonna's)$18.00
Fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil garlic sauce, and fresh marinara sauce on a large 16x16" Brooklyn square crust.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Sugar Land
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Greatwood

6560 Greatwood Parkway, Sugar Land

Takeout
16x16" Square Ny Grandma's Pizza (Nonna's)$18.00
Fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil garlic sauce, and fresh marinara sauce on a large 16x16" Brooklyn square crust.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Greatwood

