Street tacos in Sugar Land

Sugar Land restaurants
Sugar Land restaurants that serve street tacos

Chicken Street Taco Combo image

 

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill

13513 University Blvd, Sugar Land

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Street Taco Combo$5.00
Low Calorie Option (480 with Diet Soda).
3 Chicken Street Tacos Combo comes with doubled yellow corn tortillas, onion, cilantro, lime, and your choice one salsa.
The combo comes with a soda.
More about Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Los Tios

3308 Highway 6 S, Sugar Land

Avg 4.4 (750 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Street Taco Dinner Family Style$65.00
Feeds up to 6. Beef and Chicken on stacked corn tortillas topped with diced onions and cilantro. Served with Mexican Rice, Choice of Beans, House Made Guacamole, and Chips & Salsas.
Street Tacos$13.95
Five corn tortillas topped with either grilled beef or chicken with diced onions and chopped cilantro. Served with refried beans and Mexican rice.
More about Los Tios
Grab N Go Tacos image

 

Grab N Go Tacos

4821 LJ Parkway, Sugar Land

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Barbacoa Street Taco$1.95
Veggie Mix Street Taco$1.75
Chorizo Street Taco$1.75
More about Grab N Go Tacos

