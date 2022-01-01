Street tacos in Sugar Land
Sugar Land restaurants that serve street tacos
More about Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill
13513 University Blvd, Sugar Land
|Chicken Street Taco Combo
|$5.00
Low Calorie Option (480 with Diet Soda).
3 Chicken Street Tacos Combo comes with doubled yellow corn tortillas, onion, cilantro, lime, and your choice one salsa.
The combo comes with a soda.
More about Los Tios
SOUPS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Los Tios
3308 Highway 6 S, Sugar Land
|Street Taco Dinner Family Style
|$65.00
Feeds up to 6. Beef and Chicken on stacked corn tortillas topped with diced onions and cilantro. Served with Mexican Rice, Choice of Beans, House Made Guacamole, and Chips & Salsas.
|Street Tacos
|$13.95
Five corn tortillas topped with either grilled beef or chicken with diced onions and chopped cilantro. Served with refried beans and Mexican rice.